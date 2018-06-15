Crime
June 15, 2018 8:56 pm

Calgary police investigate stabbing on 17 Avenue Friday night

By Reporter  Global News

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Calgary's southwest.

One person is in hospital after a stabbing that happened in Calgary’s southwest Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.W., close to the McDonalds, at around 5:45 p.m.
EMS said the stabbing victim was taken to Foothills Hospital but no further details of the injury have been released.
Police said they continue to investigate and search for a suspect.

