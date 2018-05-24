Calgary police search for suspect in random stabbing that injured woman

Calgary police are searching for a female suspect in a random daytime stabbing earlier this week that sent a 66-year-old woman to hospital.

It happened on Tuesday just before 11 a.m. at the bus stop on 17 Avenue and 14 Street S.W.

Calgary police said a woman sitting at a bus stop was approached by another woman who produced a knife and stabbed her. The suspect then took off.

“A woman came close to her and my mother thought she was going to sit down but she actually pulled a knife and slashed my mom and ran away,” the victim’s daughter Magda Wawrzonek said.

Wawrzonek said she is grateful for the bystanders who jumped in to help her mother.

“Some people… helped her to stop the bleeding,” she said.

Her mother was rushed to hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim told Global News that she was shaken up but is doing better.

“She’s tough.,” Wawrzonek said. “She said it won’t scare her. She’s been taking the bus for a long time.

“I kind of broke down. I’m very close to my mom. I was shocked.”

Calgary police said they are still reviewing CCTV surveillance video and are working on a suspect description.

“We’re looking for CCTV, canvassing for witnesses and looking for support from the community,” Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace said, adding the attack was completely random.

“We have no idea. Until we can find our suspect and do interviews, we have no idea on motivation,” he said.

Police couldn’t confirm if there was any connection to a second stabbing downtown that same day that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are reminding the public to be vigilant and keep their eyes alert to their environment.

”Be aware of your surroundings. Try to be vigilant. We don’t want to make people paranoid. It’s still safe to come downtown,” he said.