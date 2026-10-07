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Crime

Ottawa teacher ‘immediately removed’ after sex assault allegation: board

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 12:03 pm
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked at a scene in downtown Ottawa. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked at a scene in downtown Ottawa. Sean Kilpatrick/ CP
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An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) teacher has been arrested and is charged with sexual and violent offences that allegedly involved a student.

The Ottawa Police Service says the alleged incidents occurred between 2021 and 2022, and that investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

According to police, Nancy Lescarbeau, 52, of Ottawa, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, invitation to exposure, forcible confinement, intimidation by threats of violence, as well as assault with a weapon and assault.

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In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the school board said it is aware of the charges but is “limited in what we can share” due to the active police matter.

“However, when the Ottawa Police Service informed the OCSB of the situation, the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom,” the statement reads.

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“The safety and well-being of our students is our priority. We know this news will concern students, families and staff.”

The statement goes on to say the board is fully cooperating with the police investigation and “will provide support to anyone in our school community who needs it.”

Police say anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5944 or by email at SACA@ottawapolice.ca.

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