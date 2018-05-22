Man seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Calgary
A A
Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in central Calgary on Tuesday evening.
The attack happened in the 100-block of 10 Avenue S.W. at about 6:20 p.m., police said. They did not say if the stabbing occurred outside or in a building.
According to EMS, the victim was in his mid-40s and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said no arrests have been made and did not say if they had any suspects.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.