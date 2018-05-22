Crime
May 22, 2018 11:28 pm

Man seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police investigate a stabbing in the 100-block of 10 Avenue S.W. on May 22, 2018.

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after being stabbed in central Calgary on Tuesday evening.

The attack happened in the 100-block of 10 Avenue S.W. at about 6:20 p.m., police said. They did not say if the stabbing occurred outside or in a building.

According to EMS, the victim was in his mid-40s and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said no arrests have been made and did not say if they had any suspects.

