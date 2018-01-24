Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in stabbing at Calgary Drop-In Centre

A Calgary man charged in a stabbing at the Drop-In Centre last spring has pleaded guilty to two of the charges he was facing.

In the midst of his preliminary hearing, Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and one breach of recognizance charge.

He was originally facing a plethora of charges following an altercation on May 15.

An injured man was found at the entrance to the centre and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

According to Alberta Justice, Harrison’s case returned to court on Tuesday, where he entered his guilty pleas and was sentenced to 20 months in jail. With credit for time already served, he has a little more than seven months remaining.

All other charges Harrison was facing, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and unlawfully causing bodily harm, have been withdrawn.