Alberta Court of Appeal rules killer must serve sentence in stabbing death of Calgary teacher

A man who stabbed a Calgary teacher 37 times must serve his seven-year prison sentence.

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld a sentence for Nicholas Rasberry, convicted of killing Craig Kelloway.

In a written decision released Thursday morning, the court of appeal stated “the sentence of seven years’ imprisonment imposed by the trial judge falls within the appropriate range for manslaughter and was a fit sentence.”

“We are not persuaded that there was reviewable error that removed the case from that range, nor wrongly placed the case within it. The appeal is dismissed.”

Rasberry used three knives to kill Kelloway in May 2013 in Rasberry’s Auburn Bay home.

The men lived two doors apart and had just met the day Kelloway was killed. They got together for a barbeque at Kelloway’s house; the party then moved to Rasberry’s home.

Rasberry was originally charged with second-degree murder but found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The original trial judge rejected a claim of self defence and called Rasberry’s actions “unreasonable.”

Two months into his seven-year sentence, Rasberry was released on bail pending the appeals.

He will now need to turn himself in.

After credit for time served, he has just over five years left in his sentence.