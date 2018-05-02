Woman shot in downtown Calgary
A woman was shot in Calgary’s downtown core Wednesday morning.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of 1 St. S.E. around 4:45 a.m. for a report that a woman had been shot.
A woman was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital. She is listed as being in stable condition, police said.
Police said they believe the victim was targeted.
