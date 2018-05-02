Crime
May 2, 2018 11:00 am
Updated: May 2, 2018 11:26 am

Woman shot in downtown Calgary

A woman was shot in downtown Calgary Wednesday morning, police said.

A woman was shot in Calgary’s downtown core Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of 1 St. S.E. around 4:45 a.m. for a report that a woman had been shot.

A woman was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital. She is listed as being in stable condition, police said.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted.

