Calgary police officer wounded in Abbeydale shooting released from hospital

A Calgary police officer who was wounded in a standoff with a suspect in the community of Abbeydale last week has been released from hospital.

A week after being shot and rushed to hospital, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Tuesday Const. Jordan Forget is recovering at home with his family.

Forget, along with dozens of other CPS officers and the tactical unit, responded to the northeast Calgary community for reports of an attempted carjacking and break-in that followed a convenience store robbery in the area.

Officers located the suspect between two homes and when they tried to arrest him, he opened fire, wounding Forget before running into a neighbourhood garage which was later engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, the body of a man was found inside. CPS said as of Tuesday, there was no update on an autopsy scheduled for last week to determine the man’s cause of death. He has not been identified.

Last week, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed it is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the man found in the garage, while CPS takes the lead on the investigation into the shooting of the officer.

“The officer and his family members are extremely grateful for the well wishes and support they have received,” CPS said in a Tuesday statement.

“They have asked for privacy at their home as he recuperates.”