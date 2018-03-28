Premier Notley ‘hopeful for speedy recovery’ of Calgary police officer wounded in shooting

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed her support for a Calgary police officer shot in a dramatic confrontation in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

The premier made the comments at a funding announcement for the Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary Wednesday morning.

“Our best wishes go out to the officer and his family,” she said. “We are very hopeful for his speedy recovery.”

Const. Jordan Forget was shot Tuesday after what started as a convenience store robbery turned into an attempted carjacking, then a break-in on Abingdon Way N.E.

Police said the suspect carried a gun and opened fire before running into a neighbourhood garage when officers tried to arrest him.

Police, along with members of the CPS tactical unit, contained the garage, which eventually became fully engulfed in flames, Calgary police Chief Const. Roger Chaffin said Tuesday.

Once the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) extinguished the fire, one man was found dead inside.

By 1:32 p.m. police declared the incident was over and that the neighbourhood was safe.

Forget is in hospital in stable condition and his family is thanking the public for its support.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating the incident.

Notley added that she and other Albertans appreciate his service “each and every day.” She added that the government has to work on preventing crime across the province.

“That’s why we have increased investment in that regard on a number of fronts,” she said.

She also said that the province has a lot of work to do when it comes to gangs and drugs and that programs like ALERT are focused on that.

