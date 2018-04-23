Person of interest arrested in northwest Calgary double shooting

A person of interest has been arrested in relation to a double targeted shooting in the northwest community of Evanston on Friday evening.

Dozens of Calgary police and other emergency responders flooded the 0 to 100 block of Evancrest Manor N.W. just after 3 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, two people were found dead inside a vehicle. Calgary police said Monday the results of autopsies on the two individuals are expected to be released on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives are interviewing a person of interest arrested Sunday evening. Along with the interviews, investigators are also gathering a “significant amount” of evidence.

A motive for the fatal shootings has not yet been determined.

Police said investigators have spoken with witnesses, but believe friends and associates of the victims have information but haven’t spoken with detectives.

They ask anyone with information on what led up to, happened during or following the shooting, to contact police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.