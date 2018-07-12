Man sent to hospital after stabbing in Calgary’s northeast

A man is in the hospital following a stabbing in the northeast Calgary community of Taradale.

Police said a man was stabbed in the arm just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Taracove Landing N.E.

The victim was found outside a home when officers arrived on the scene. EMS said a man in his 20s was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said it appears the suspect and the victim knew each other and the incident is not believed to be random.

The person responsible is still at large, but police said there is no threat to the public.

Investigators said the victim is not being cooperative.

— With files from Justin Slimm