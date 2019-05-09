Calgary taxi driver facing charges after alleged assault

Charges are pending against a Calgary cab driver who police believe was involved in an assault Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the scene at Edmonton Trail and 31 Avenue N.E. at 10 p.m.

Police said an altercation occurred between a taxi driver and another person at the scene.

The other person was taken to Foothills Medical Centre. Police did not know the status of the victim’s medical condition as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Calgary police said charges are pending against the taxi driver.

Police did not confirm the company the taxi driver worked for.