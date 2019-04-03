Crime
April 3, 2019 7:46 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 8:23 am

2 men killed in shooting outside Calgary restaurant

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday. Doug Vaessen has details on the police investigation into the deadly attack.

Two men were killed in a shooting outside a northeast Calgary restaurant on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. just after 2 a.m., and found two people injured near Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant.

Two men were shot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant on 37 Avenue N.E. at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Global News

According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim died in hospital a couple hours later.

Police cordoned off a large area around 37 Avenue and Barlow Trail N.E. while they investigated.

A vehicle in the parking lot outside the restaurant was seen with a tarp over the passenger side and across the windshield.

As of Wednesday morning, police were in the process of questioning witnesses but had no suspects in custody.

