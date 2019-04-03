2 men killed in shooting outside Calgary restaurant

Two men were killed in a shooting outside a northeast Calgary restaurant on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. just after 2 a.m., and found two people injured near Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant.

According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim died in hospital a couple hours later.

Police cordoned off a large area around 37 Avenue and Barlow Trail N.E. while they investigated.

A vehicle in the parking lot outside the restaurant was seen with a tarp over the passenger side and across the windshield.

As of Wednesday morning, police were in the process of questioning witnesses but had no suspects in custody.