Calgary police investigate deadly shooting in Taradale

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a shooting death in the community of Taradale.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Taracove Road N.E. just before midnight on Tuesday. When they arrived, investigators found a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said the man inside the car was suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit is now one scene in the 200 block of Taracove Rd NE in #yyc, where there was a car crash and a man was shot just before midnight. A neighbour says he called 911 after finding a man in a vehicle unconscious.

Neighbour Govardhanan Nagappan told Global News he and his wife were watching a movie in their living room when they heard a big bang and rushed outside to see what it was.

“There was a guy stuck inside [one of the cars]. He was unconscious. I called 911 right away,” Nagappan said.

Another witness told Global News they were in their house when they heard the shooting.

“First I heard like a gunshot kind of sound. I kind of like glanced … then I heard like a big sound – that’s when I looked,” neighbour Kaila Maxwell told Global News. “There’s never nothing like this that happens on the block.”

Police said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Officers have interviewed several witnesses but have no suspects in custody.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said officers are working with police and RCMP in Vancouver on some of the violence occurring in the lower mainland to see if there are “any connections” to Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or contact Crime Stoppers.

– With files from Joel Senick and Jill Croteau