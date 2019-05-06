Woman injured, suspects on the loose after southeast Calgary shooting
A woman was injured after a shooting in southeast Calgary on Monday, according to police.
Police said they received reports that a woman had been shot near Riverfront Avenue and 4 Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the woman in medical distress and she was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police added that the suspects, a man and a woman for whom they have no description, fled before officers got there.
Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. and Riverfront Avenue S.E. between 4 and 6 avenues were closed as of 5:15 p.m. while police investigate.
Anyone with information should call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
