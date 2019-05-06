Woman injured, suspects on the loose after southeast Calgary shooting

A woman was injured after a shooting in southeast Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Police said they received reports that a woman had been shot near Riverfront Avenue and 4 Avenue S.E. at around 4:30 p.m.

Traffic Advisory:

We are responding to reports of a possible shooting near the intersection of Riverfront Dr & Dermot Baldwin Way SE. As a result we have closed the following roads: Dermot Baldwin Way SE – Closed

Riverfront Ave between 4 Ave & 6 Ave SE – Closed#YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 6, 2019

When officers arrived, they found the woman in medical distress and she was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police added that the suspects, a man and a woman for whom they have no description, fled before officers got there.

Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. and Riverfront Avenue S.E. between 4 and 6 avenues were closed as of 5:15 p.m. while police investigate.

Anyone with information should call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.