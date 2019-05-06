Police investigate after shots fired at northeast Calgary concert

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired at a concert in the city’s northeast on Sunday.

Officers responded to the parking lot at the Magnolia Banquet Hall just before midnight.

The hall, located in the 5000-block of Falconridge Boulevard N.E, was packed full of concertgoers attending a performance by Sidhu Moose Wala.

A number of officers were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators are in the process of speaking with witnesses.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made and no suspect descriptions had been released by police.

— With files from Doug Vaessen