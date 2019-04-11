Attempted murder charge laid in relation to northeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting that sent another man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of 43 Avenue N.W., in the Temple neighbourhood, at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by EMS.

About a half hour later, police found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle — which left the scene — and two people were arrested.

BREAKING @ahs_ems saying one man has been rushed to hospital with gun shot wounds and is in critical life-threatening condition, @CalgaryPolice on scene in #Temple #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/n082HO1BMB — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) April 10, 2019

One of the two has since been released without charges.

Travis Neil Facel, who officers believe knows the victim, was charged with numerous offences, including:

Attempted murder

Careless use of a firearm

Two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of outside stolen property over $5,000

Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order

Driving while disqualified

Use of a firearm during an attempt to commit an offence

Failure to comply or breach of probation

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.