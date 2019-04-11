Attempted murder charge laid in relation to northeast Calgary shooting
Calgary police have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to a shooting that sent another man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 6700 block of 43 Avenue N.W., in the Temple neighbourhood, at about 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.
When they arrived, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by EMS.
About a half hour later, police found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle — which left the scene — and two people were arrested.
One of the two has since been released without charges.
Travis Neil Facel, who officers believe knows the victim, was charged with numerous offences, including:
- Attempted murder
- Careless use of a firearm
- Two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
- Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of outside stolen property over $5,000
- Three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
- Driving while disqualified
- Use of a firearm during an attempt to commit an offence
- Failure to comply or breach of probation
- Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
