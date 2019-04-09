Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Calgary: EMS
A A
A shooting in northeast Calgary left a male in life-threatening condition on Tuesday, EMS said.
The call came in just after 6:30 p.m., a spokesperson said.
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Temple neighbourhood before he was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, EMS confirmed.
EMS did not confirm the victim’s age.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody after being found somewhere in south Calgary.
Officers said they were not looking for any other vehicles or people.
There was no word on a motive.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.