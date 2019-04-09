Calgary police need help finding person of interest in connection with double homicide

Police are asking the public for help finding a person of interest who might have information about a double homicide in Calgary on April 3.

On April 3 at 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. for reports of a shooting. In a vehicle outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant, police found two men with gunshot wounds — one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died in hospital.

An unknown man between 22 and 28 years old was seen entering a business that night, according to police.

CCTV footage released by police shows the person of interest in the entrance of the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant at 2:37 a.m.

He is five foot nine to six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a blue or black hoodie, black collared shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time, police said.

If you have information about the person of interest or about the shootings, contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.