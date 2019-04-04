Victims of Calgary double-homicide identified, suspect vehicle sought

Two men killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary early Wednesday morning have been identified by police.

Officers rushed to the parking lot of the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant at about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports there had been a shooting.

When police arrived, two men were found shot in a vehicle.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital where he later died from what police described as severe injuries.

While autopsies weren’t completed by Thursday afternoon, police identified the two men as 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh of Calgary and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi of Airdrie.

Investigators are now looking to the public for help identifying a vehicle seen in the area at the time of the shooting, which is described as a dark-coloured, four-door 2002 to 2006 Nissan Altima with a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234. People can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.