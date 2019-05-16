Toronto police looking for 10-year-old Siberian Husky dog allegedly stolen while outside store

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old dog that was allegedly stolen from in front of an east-end store.

Police said in a statement Wednesday night that Charlie, a Siberian Husky, was left outside of a store in the Amroth and Danforth avenues area, just east of Woodbine Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Two unknown men, and an unknown woman untied Charlie and left the area on foot toward a Green P parking lot,” the statement said.

“Police are concerned for the safety of Charlie.”

Officers said the male dog weighs about 100 pounds, and has black and white short hair and blue eyes. Police described Charlie as being quiet and friendly.

The first male suspect was described as 5’10”, approximately 30 years old, long hair with half of it being in a ponytail and missing some teeth. He was last seen wearing narrow track pants.

The second male suspect was described as approximately 30 years old and having a heavy build with a round face and short brown hair. He was seen wearing heavy-rimmed glasses.

The female suspect was described as approximately 30 years old and having a short build with brown hair in a ponytail. She was seen pulling a metal shopping cart with a floral print on the inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.