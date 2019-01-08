Grey County OPP investigating after two huskies reported missing from Meaford
Police are investigating after two huskies were reported missing from their home in Meaford.
According to Grey County OPP, the owner of the dogs reported them missing from their residence on County Road 18 on Dec. 28.
READ MORE: Police investigating after pickup truck reported stolen in Innsifil
Police say the owner contacted police again on Friday to report the dogs had been seen in the Owen Sound area and a blue Ford Mustang may be involved in their disappearance.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-320-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WATCH: Owners distraught over missing dog who escaped from boarding kennel
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.