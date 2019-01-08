Grey County OPP investigating after two huskies reported missing from Meaford

Police are investigating after two huskies were reported missing from their home in Meaford.

According to Grey County OPP, the owner of the dogs reported them missing from their residence on County Road 18 on Dec. 28.

Police say the owner contacted police again on Friday to report the dogs had been seen in the Owen Sound area and a blue Ford Mustang may be involved in their disappearance.

#GreyOPP 2 Huskies went missing from house at Grey Cty 18, Meaford on Dec 13. Owner reported them missing, Dec 28. On Jan 4th owner reported dogs were seen in Owen Sound and a (blue) Ford Mustang may be involved. Any info contact Grey Cty OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers. ^ab pic.twitter.com/ZMmLQCyxRR — OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 8, 2019

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-320-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

