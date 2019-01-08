Crime
January 8, 2019
Updated: January 8, 2019

Police investigating after pickup truck reported stolen in Innsifil

Police are investigating after a pickup truck was reported stolen from the Tanger Outlet Mall in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, at around 1:30 p.m., the owner parked a GMC Sierra pickup truck in the mall’s parking lot. Officers say when the owner returned at around 4:15 p.m., the truck was gone.

Police say the truck is a black, 2006 GMC Sierra, crew cab pickup truck.

According to police, officers are also searching for a vehicle of interest described as a grey or teal green Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

