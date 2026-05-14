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Crime

Teen arrested over gun threat at Regina school, 38-year-old also charged

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 1:40 pm
1 min read
Two people were arrested by Regina police following an investigation into alleged threats to bring a firearm to a local school. View image in full screen
Two people were arrested by Regina police following an investigation into threats to bring a firearm to a local school. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A teenage boy has been arrested over a threat to bring a firearm to a Regina school, according to police.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday for threats directed at his school on the 5700 block of Rochdale Boulevard, the Regina Police Service wrote in a news release the following day.

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He is charged with uttering threats, police said, adding that he appeared in court on Thursday morning.

In addition to the teen, a 38-year-old man is facing a careless firearm storage charge.

He will make his first appearance at the city’s provincial court on June 17.

Neither the adult nor the teen can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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