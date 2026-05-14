Teen arrested over gun threat at Regina school, 38-year-old also charged

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A teenage boy has been arrested over a threat to bring a firearm to a Regina school, according to police.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday for threats directed at his school on the 5700 block of Rochdale Boulevard, the Regina Police Service wrote in a news release the following day.

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He is charged with uttering threats, police said, adding that he appeared in court on Thursday morning.

In addition to the teen, a 38-year-old man is facing a careless firearm storage charge.

He will make his first appearance at the city’s provincial court on June 17.

Neither the adult nor the teen can be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.