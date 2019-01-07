Woman charged with impaired driving in Angus, Ont.

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after police received a complaint of an erratic driver in Angus, Ont.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot in Angus on Sunday at around 3:40 p.m.

Officers say that after an investigation, police determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police say that as a result, a 37-year-old woman from Alliston, Ont., was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving while under suspension.

Officers say her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

According to police, the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford at a future date.