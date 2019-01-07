Crime
January 7, 2019 9:19 am

Man dead after snowmobile collides with steel dock in Gravenhurst: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a man is dead after a snowmobile collided with a steel dock in Gravenhurst.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A man is dead after a snowmobile collided with a steel dock in Gravenhurst, police say.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday at around 10 p.m., a snowmobile was travelling toward the shore at the Muskoka Wharf when it collided with a steel dock.

Police say 40-year-old Dennis Totten from Gravenhurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: One person dead, one in hospital following early morning head-on crash near Orillia

Officers say the passenger of the sled was transported to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

According to police, a postmortem examination of the man will be scheduled later this week.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bracebridge OPP
Dennis Totten
Gravenhurst
Gravenhurst Collision
Muskoka Wharf
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Snowmobile
Snowmobile collision

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.