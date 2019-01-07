Man dead after snowmobile collides with steel dock in Gravenhurst: OPP
A man is dead after a snowmobile collided with a steel dock in Gravenhurst, police say.
According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday at around 10 p.m., a snowmobile was travelling toward the shore at the Muskoka Wharf when it collided with a steel dock.
Police say 40-year-old Dennis Totten from Gravenhurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say the passenger of the sled was transported to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
According to police, a postmortem examination of the man will be scheduled later this week.
Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
