December 13, 2018 8:58 am

Police search for stolen SUV in Brampton with dog inside

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Lassa-Poodle breed named Markie is missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen in Brampton Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police
Peel Regional Police say a Lassa-Poodle breed named Markie is missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen in Brampton Wednesday night.

Police said the pooch was inside a white Nissan Rogue in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street at the time of his disappearance.

The vehicle’s licence plate is CEHS 231. The dog was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233.

