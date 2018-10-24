Yorkshire Terrier stolen from Toronto home located; 2 arrested

Toronto police say a Yorkshire Terrier named Muffy has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home in north Etobicoke earlier this month.

The residents called police on the afternoon of Oct. 3 after coming home and discovering their house had been ransacked.

Police said the dog and some personal belongings were taken from the home near Islington Avenue and The Westway.

The dog’s owner said in a Facebook post that Muffy was found on Monday.

Police said they have arrested a man and a woman in connection to the dog’s disappearance.

Vincent Okai, 38, and Latoya Taitt, 34, both from Toronto, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The dog’s owner had offered a $2,000 reward for her safe return.

–With a file from Kerri Breen