Ottawa firefighters extinguish double-decker bus blaze in city’s east end

A double-decker bus caught fire in the area of St. Laurent Boulevard and Industrial Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Ottawa fire officials say no injuries were reported and that the bus was towed shortly after the blaze was extinguished.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received reports of a bus on fire in the middle of the road at around 9:53 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 hospitalized, 10 displaced after row house blaze in Overbrook — Ottawa fire and paramedics

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed an active blaze and began to work on getting it under control.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, the driver attempted to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Firefighters confirmed that there was no one on board the bus at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 10:02 a.m., but an inspection of the vehicle was needed after the fire was put out. Firefighters declared the blaze fully out by 10:42 a.m., and the vehicle was towed away shortly afterwards.

READ MORE: No launch date for Ottawa LRT but builder applies to move on to critical 12-day trial run

According to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal, no investigation into the cause will be done as those are typically only ordered in suspicious fires.