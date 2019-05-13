3 hospitalized, 10 displaced after row house blaze in Overbrook: Ottawa fire and paramedics

Two adults and a teenager were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a row house complex on Presland Road — east of the downtown core — on Sunday evening, displacing 10 people, Ottawa’s fire and paramedic services say.

Two other people in the affected unit in Overbrook evacuated uninjured, a statement from Ottawa paramedics reported. The adjoining unit was also damaged in the blaze, which broke out shortly before 7 p.m., according to the fire department.

Paramedics said the first adult, a man in his 50s, suffered the most severe injuries in the incident. Both the second adult, a woman in her 40s, and the teenager sustained mild injuries.

The two adults were taken to The Ottawa Hospital’s General Campus and the teen to the Montfort Hospital, and all three are in stable condition, according to the paramedic service.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control by 7:12 p.m., a statement from the fire department said.

Two adults and three small children were displaced from the adjoining unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.