No launch date for Ottawa LRT but builder applies to move on to critical 12-day trial run

The builder of Ottawa’s thrice-delayed light-rail train says it has finished construction and testing of the system and has applied for “substantial completion” of the $2.1-billion project, according to the head of OC Transpo.

Achieving substantial completion marks a critical milestone in the LRT project agreement and would allow the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) to move on to a contractually obligated, 12-consecutive-day trial run of the Confederation Line.

Transportation general manager John Manconi said on Friday that the city has reviewed the paperwork for the application and passed it on to an independent certifier, who is looking it over and will issue a decision by 4 p.m. on Monday.

RTG continues to say it will finish the train by the end of June, Manconi said without providing a specific new handover or launch date. But there are outstanding “minor” issues with the train vehicles that Manconi says he’s pressing RTG to get the supplier, Alstom, to address.

“We need to send a clear message to RTG that Alstom needs to focus on those vehicles,” Manconi told councillors as he delivered Friday’s LRT update to the city’s finance and economic development committee.

“They need to get that final push to get to those lists of issues that have been identified.”

Manconi said the issues in question are not “showstoppers” or “out of the ordinary for startups.” He confirmed that the whole LRT fleet, which consists of 34 train cars, is operational and being tested on the tracks.

“Everything we’re seeing is fixable,” he said.

If the issues with the vehicles can be fixed in a timely manner, he said he believes RTG can make the end-of-June deadline.

Once it gets the keys to the system, the city will still need about a month to prepare the line before opening the train doors to transit riders.

“If they make that (end of June) date, we’re into a summer launch,” Manconi said.

RTG didn’t complete the train in time for its last official handover date of March 31, marking its third missed deadline in a year.

Two months ago, when it announced the delay, RTG said it would aim to deliver the train to the City of Ottawa sometime between early April and the end of June.

Achieving substantial completion comes with a milestone payment that the city has withheld from RTG due to the train’s delays. The city’s final payment to RTG will be made when the consortium delivers the LRT line.

RTG wasn’t penalized when it missed its first deadline of May 24, 2018 but was fined $1 million for failing to make its second deadline on Nov. 2.

OC Transpo officials said the city would slap the builder with another $1-million penalty for missing the handover date this past March.

Ottawa has since signed both contracts for the LRT’s Stage 2 expansion.

