Dieppe man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault following home invasion

A 22-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and seven other offences following a home invasion on Monday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they received a call from a home in the Dover Road area regarding a woman that had been stabbed.

Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that the suspect was arrested a short time later with the help of a police canine.

Luc Nowlan appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence, uttering threats, mischief, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 21.