Crime
May 14, 2019 2:42 pm

Dieppe man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault following home invasion

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Luc Nowlan remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 21.

File / Global News
A A

A 22-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder, sexual assault and seven other offences following a home invasion on Monday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they received a call from a home in the Dover Road area regarding a woman that had been stabbed.

READ MORE: Police seek driver who allegedly punched man in the face in Timberlea

Story continues below

Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that the suspect was arrested a short time later with the help of a police canine.

Luc Nowlan appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence, uttering threats, mischief, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 3 vehicles damaged by gunshots in Weymouth

He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 21.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Break And Enter
Crime
Dover Road
Forcible Confinement
Luc Nowlan
Mischief
Moncton
Moncton Provincial Court
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
RCMP
Sexual Assault
Uttering Threats
wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.