Crime
May 11, 2019 11:50 am

Police investigating after 3 vehicles damaged by gunshots in Weymouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Global News File
A A

Police believe two separate reports of gunshots in Weymouth early Friday are connected.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the first incident on Sissiboo Street just before 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Police seek clues after shots fired at vehicle in North Preston

Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the driveway, damaged by gunshots.

They responded to a similar incident a short distance away on Highway 1, where they located another damaged vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

READ MORE: Police charge North Preston man after weapons complaint

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Dartmouth
Highway 1
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP
Sissiboo Street
Weymouth

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.