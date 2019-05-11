Police investigating after 3 vehicles damaged by gunshots in Weymouth

Police believe two separate reports of gunshots in Weymouth early Friday are connected.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the first incident on Sissiboo Street just before 1 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles parked in the driveway, damaged by gunshots.

They responded to a similar incident a short distance away on Highway 1, where they located another damaged vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.