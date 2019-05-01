Crime
May 1, 2019 3:17 pm

Police charge North Preston man after weapons complaint

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News

Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, of North Preston, was arrested by the RCMP during a traffic stop on April 24 without incident.

File / Global News
A A

Halifax District RCMP have charged a North Preston man after a vehicle was shot and struck last month.

Police responded to a call at Clarence Street in North Preston just before 10:30 p.m. on April 19.

Police say a motorist reported that his vehicle had been shot and struck. The lone driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge 59-year-old after alleged impaired driving, hit-and-run

The suspect, Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, of North Preston, was arrested by the RCMP during a traffic stop on April 24 without incident.

Downey is charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Downey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 6.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cole Harbour
Crime
North Preston
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
weapons complaint

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.