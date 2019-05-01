Police charge North Preston man after weapons complaint
Halifax District RCMP have charged a North Preston man after a vehicle was shot and struck last month.
Police responded to a call at Clarence Street in North Preston just before 10:30 p.m. on April 19.
Police say a motorist reported that his vehicle had been shot and struck. The lone driver was not injured.
READ MORE: Halifax police charge 59-year-old after alleged impaired driving, hit-and-run
The suspect, Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, of North Preston, was arrested by the RCMP during a traffic stop on April 24 without incident.
Downey is charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, and discharging a firearm with intent.
Downey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 6.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.