Police charge North Preston man after weapons complaint

Halifax District RCMP have charged a North Preston man after a vehicle was shot and struck last month.

Police responded to a call at Clarence Street in North Preston just before 10:30 p.m. on April 19.

Police say a motorist reported that his vehicle had been shot and struck. The lone driver was not injured.

The suspect, Cambridge Jecoby Downey, 25, of North Preston, was arrested by the RCMP during a traffic stop on April 24 without incident.

Downey is charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Downey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 6.