Police seek clues after shots fired at vehicle in North Preston
Police are investigating a vehicle was shot at in North Preston, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP say responded to the report of shots fired outside a residence on Clarence Street at around 2:40 a.m.
Police arrived to find empty casings near a parked vehicle in the driveway of person who made the call to police.
According to police, the vehicle had been struck by the gun shots. There were no injuries.
Police are canvassing the area with hopes of finding a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
