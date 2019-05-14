Police seek driver who allegedly punched man in the face in Timberlea
Police are looking for the driver of a light green or olive four-door Ford after he allegedly punched a man in the face in Timberlea, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged assault happened outside a home on Greenwood Avenue on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Police investigating after 3 vehicles damaged by gunshots in Weymouth
Police say it was reported that a verbal fight broke out between a man driving a car and a man standing outside a home.
“The driver got out of the vehicle and punched the other man the face,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
“The driver then got back into his vehicle and continued on Greenwood Avenue toward Eisener Street.
Police say the victim sustained minor injuries and that he didn’t know the suspect.
Officers are looking to identify a white man in his late 20s with a stocky build and short brown or blonde hair.
READ MORE: Man charged with aggravated assault after woman critically injured at south London motel
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.