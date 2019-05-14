Police seek driver who allegedly punched man in the face in Timberlea

Police are looking for the driver of a light green or olive four-door Ford after he allegedly punched a man in the face in Timberlea, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged assault happened outside a home on Greenwood Avenue on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 3 vehicles damaged by gunshots in Weymouth

Police say it was reported that a verbal fight broke out between a man driving a car and a man standing outside a home.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and punched the other man the face,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The driver then got back into his vehicle and continued on Greenwood Avenue toward Eisener Street.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries and that he didn’t know the suspect.

Officers are looking to identify a white man in his late 20s with a stocky build and short brown or blonde hair.

READ MORE: Man charged with aggravated assault after woman critically injured at south London motel

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.