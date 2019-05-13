Man charged with aggravated assault after woman critically injured at south London motel

A 41-year-old London man has been charged in connection with an altercation in a motel room that left a woman in hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call from a Wellington Road South motel employee just before 4 a.m. Sunday about a possible disturbance.

Police say officers located a woman in medical distress as a result of injuries from an apparent assault that occurred in the room.

A 41-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with one count of aggravated assault. Police confirm the accused and the victim are in a long-term relationship.

The accused appeared in court via video on Sunday and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.