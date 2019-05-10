Police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Moncton

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash in Moncton last month.

Codiac Regional RCMP says the crash between a Codiac Transpo bus and light-coloured, four-door Honda Civic happened on April 23.

Police say it occurred around 11:20 a.m., as the bus was turning left onto Mountain Road from Weldon Street.

Police say the man in his 70s was sent to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, where he later died.

The Mounties say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, treated and released. No one else was injured.

Police are asking anyone who was a passenger on the 51 Green Line bus at the time of the collision to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.

Any motorist who may have witnessed the crash is also asked to call police.