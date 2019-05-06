Crime
May 6, 2019 1:01 pm

N.B. RCMP investigating after man’s death following Moncton collision involving bus

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police in New Brunswick are investigating after a collision between a car and a bus resulted in one man's death.

Global News File
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a collision that led to the death of a 73-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

The collision, involving a car and a Codiac Transportation Bus, occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on April 23 at the corner of Mountain Road and Weldon Street in Moncton.

READ MORE: Woman injured, hospitalized after ATV crash near Irishtown, N.B.

Police say they were informed last week that the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died from complications as a result of his injuries.

The Mounties say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, treated and released. No one else was injured in the incident.

WATCH: Miramichi, N.B., community in mourning after deaths of four teens in crash

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus Crash
bus crash Mountain Road
bus crash Weldon Street
Codiac Transportation
Fatal Crash
Moncton
Mountain road
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Weldon Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.