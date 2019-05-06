N.B. RCMP investigating after man’s death following Moncton collision involving bus

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a collision that led to the death of a 73-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

The collision, involving a car and a Codiac Transportation Bus, occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on April 23 at the corner of Mountain Road and Weldon Street in Moncton.

Police say they were informed last week that the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died from complications as a result of his injuries.

The Mounties say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, treated and released. No one else was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.