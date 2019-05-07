Youth in police custody following reported break-in: South Georgian Bay OPP

A youth is in police custody after a reported break-in took place in Georgian Bay Township early Sunday morning.

At 3:20 a.m., South Georgian Bay OPP responded to a break-in that was reportedly in progress on Violet Drive, police say.

According to officers, a vehicle was stolen from the home.

On the way to the call, officers spotted an unattended vehicle near the house where the reported break-in occurred, OPP’s provincial constable David Hobson said.

“When they left the house after securing the house, calming down the homeowner and everything else, they stopped and checked this vehicle and it had been stolen from another residence in Tay Township,” Hobson said.

According to Hobson, the stolen vehicle from Tay Township hadn’t been reported missing.

On Sunday evening, Halton Regional Police found the stolen vehicle from the Georgian Bay home, which the suspect was driving.

The youth suspect’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.

