Barrie police searching for 2 suspects after reported grocery store theft

Barrie police are searching for two male suspects following a reported theft of over $775.00 worth of groceries from a local Zehrs supermarket on Friday evening.

At about 5:58 p.m., the two suspects attempted to leave the Zehrs at 620 Yonge St. with food and alcohol that wasn’t paid for, police say, when a loss prevention officer spotted them and approached them.

After they were approached, the two male suspects abandoned their shopping cart and fled behind the store, officers add.

Police describe the first suspect as approximately 25 years old, with a thin build, a red and black hooded sweater, and a blue and red baseball cap.

The second suspect is also described to be about 25, with a regular build, a plaid red, white and black jacket, and a white and black toque.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Kelly of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2722, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

