Barrie police investigating after 1 dead following stabbing

Barrie police are investigating a death that occurred Sunday night after a 21-year-old man was stabbed at a residence on Heather Street.

“We currently have an individual in custody in respect to this matter,” Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, said. “There have been no charges laid as of yet. The investigation is ongoing.”

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect following alleged indecent act in Midland

According to Leon, the 19-year-old man in custody was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Barrie police responded to a call at 11:18 p.m. Sunday and arrived at a house, where the 21-year-old victim was experiencing life-threatening injuries caused by an edged weapon.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect following LCBO theft

“He was rushed to a local hospital and, shortly after midnight, was pronounced deceased,” Leon said.

According to police, the incident appears to be isolated.

There was another individual at the residence during the incident who provided the police with information, Leon said, and that helped the investigation continue.

READ MORE: Tay Township installation honours missing and murdered Indigenous women

The body of the 21-year-old is being transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service for a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, police say.

Residents in the Heather Street and Noam Drive area can expect a police presence to remain until the investigation is complete, officers add.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until the post-mortem examination is complete.

READ MORE: Woman charged after driving on a flooded Bracebridge road — OPP