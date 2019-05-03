Barrie police searching for suspect following LCBO theft

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after five bottles of alcohol were reportedly stolen from an LCBO at 461 Big Bay Point Rd. last Wednesday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as male, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and red shoes, and a white and black hat with a logo.

According to officers, two bottles of cognac, two bottles of whiskey and a bottle of rum were stolen, with a total value of over $250.00.

The suspect placed the liquor bottles into a duffel bag, police say, and walked out of the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2783, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

