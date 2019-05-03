Crime
May 3, 2019 5:01 pm

Barrie police searching for suspect following LCBO theft

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a suspect after a reported LCBO theft that occurred Wednesday, April 24.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Barrie police are searching for a male suspect after five bottles of alcohol were reportedly stolen from an LCBO at 461 Big Bay Point Rd. last Wednesday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as male, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and red shoes, and a white and black hat with a logo.

READ MORE: 2 charged with drug trafficking in Midland

According to officers, two bottles of cognac, two bottles of whiskey and a bottle of rum were stolen, with a total value of over $250.00.

The suspect placed the liquor bottles into a duffel bag, police say, and walked out of the store without paying for them.

READ MORE: Woman charged after driving on a flooded Bracebridge road: OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2783, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at p3tips.com.

WATCH: Brazen thefts at Winnipeg liquor stores continue (March 6)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie Crime
Barrie LCBO theft
Barrie liquor theft
Barrie Police
Barrie Theft
Big Bay Point Road
lcbo
LCBO left
liquor store theft
Liquor Theft
local crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.