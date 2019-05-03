Woman charged after driving on a flooded Bracebridge road: OPP

A woman has been charged after driving down a flooded closed road in Bracebridge, Ont., where she became stranded in water, OPP says.

The car stopped when flood waters overtook the engine after the woman drove past the road closed sign on River Road, police add.

READ MORE: OPP issue warning after flood-relief scam reported in Huntsville

According to officers, military personnel and the OPP rescued the stranded passengers while a tow truck was called to move the woman’s vehicle.

It was later discovered that the woman was driving under a suspended licence, police say, and she was charged with driving on a closed and driving while under suspension.

READ MORE: Huntsville flooding state of emergency no longer in effect

According to the OPP, people who drive on closed roads are at risk of danger or loss of life.

The flood water hides sections of the roadway that have been washed out, officers add, and fast-moving currents can carry a vehicle away.

WATCH: Bracebridge homeowner talks about flooding impact