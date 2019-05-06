Police searching for suspect following alleged indecent act in Midland

South Georgian Bay OPP are searching for a suspect following an indecent act that allegedly occurred in Midland on Thursday evening near Sixth and Yonge streets.

The suspect reportedly lifted his hoodie and exposed himself to people on Sixth Street as they drove by, police say.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect following LCBO theft

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who was wearing a red baseball cap, a white hoodie and baggy blue jeans and carrying a plastic bag at the time of the alleged incident, officers add.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com, police say.