Five charged with impaired driving in Orillia area: OPP

Five people were charged with impaired driving over the weekend in the jurisdiction of the Orillia OPP, officers say.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old from Innisfil, a 47-year-old from Orillia and a 22-year-old from Severn were charged with impaired driving, police say.

According to OPP, on Sunday evening, a 26-year-old from Oro-Medonte and a 64-year-old were also charged with impaired driving.

All of the accused were released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

