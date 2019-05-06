Crime
May 6, 2019

Five charged with impaired driving in Orillia area: OPP

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)

Orillia OPP charged five people over the weekend for impaired driving.

Five people were charged with impaired driving over the weekend in the jurisdiction of the Orillia OPP, officers say.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old from Innisfil, a 47-year-old from Orillia and a 22-year-old from Severn were charged with impaired driving, police say.

According to OPP, on Sunday evening, a 26-year-old from Oro-Medonte and a 64-year-old were also charged with impaired driving.

All of the accused were released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

