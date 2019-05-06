Five charged with impaired driving in Orillia area: OPP
A A
Five people were charged with impaired driving over the weekend in the jurisdiction of the Orillia OPP, officers say.
On Saturday, a 20-year-old from Innisfil, a 47-year-old from Orillia and a 22-year-old from Severn were charged with impaired driving, police say.
READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after 1 dead following stabbing
According to OPP, on Sunday evening, a 26-year-old from Oro-Medonte and a 64-year-old were also charged with impaired driving.
All of the accused were released on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.
WATCH: SUV strikes house in Peterborough (April 23)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.