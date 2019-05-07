Police investigating as 1 Orillia school placed under lockdown, 2 under police hold

One high school in Orillia is under lockdown while two local elementary schools are under a police-initiated hold as officers investigate a reported threat.
Twin Lakes Secondary School is currently under lockdown.
Orchard Park Public School and Harriett Todd Public School have been placed under a police-initiated hold and secure.
“This is just a precautionary measure while the police conduct their investigation at the high school,” said Sarah Kekewich, communications manager at the Simcoe County District School Board.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
