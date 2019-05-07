R. Kelly back in court for sexual abuse case hearing

R&B singer R. Kelly is back in court for a hearing in his sexual abuse case.

It is unclear what issues will be discussed at Tuesday’s hearing in Chicago, but one matter before the judge involves attorney Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti, who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, represents two Kelly accusers.

But after he was indicted on embezzlement and extortion charges in California, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, filed a motion asking the judge to order that all messages between Avenatti and the prosecutors handling the Kelly case be preserved as possible evidence of inappropriate coordination and communication leading up to the charges.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood has not ruled on the motion.

Kelly, 52, was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

He was accused of abusing four individual women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

One of those women ended up winning a civil case by default against the singer two weeks ago after he failed to respond to her lawsuit and was a no-show in court.

Furthermore, Kelly found himself in jail for the second time in two weeks on March 6 after being unable to pay more than US$161,000 in child support fees to his ex-wife, Andrea Lee.

He was freed from jail after an anonymous person paid his child support bills.

Before that, Kelly turned himself in after hearing of the sexual abuse charges laid against him in February. A $1-million bond was set, and the singer was required to pay only 10 per cent in order to be set free.

Kelly pleaded not guilty, and the judge ordered him to have absolutely no contact with any of the alleged victims or any minors. He posted bail and was released from jail two nights later.

The singer has faced numerous sexual assault allegations since 1994, when he reportedly married the late R&B singer Aaliyah — something that Kelly denied even after having the marriage annulled. Aaliyah was only 15 years old at the time. He was 27.

Kelly has denied all sexual abuse allegations levelled against him.

— With files from Adam Wallis