‘Surviving R. Kelly’ followup special coming to Lifetime

Following the hype, success and controversy of Surviving R. Kelly — a Lifetime series that explores the many accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly over the last two decades — a followup is now set to air next week.

After amassing more than 26.1 million views across the globe, Lifetime announced its brand-new special, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, on Friday.

The two-hour exclusive will premiere next week and explore the “far-reaching impact and pivotal aftermath the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series had on our society,” according to its trailer, which dropped on Friday.

It will be hosted by American journalist Soledad O’Brien, according to Deadline.

In the documentary, O’Brien will reportedly explore how the #MeToo movement and allegations made against R. Kelly have ultimately changed the ways in which society handles and approaches sexual assault issues and concerns.

Most recently, Kelly, 52, was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He was accused of abusing four individual women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

One of those women ended up winning a civil case by default against the singer last week after he failed to respond to her lawsuit and was a no-show in court.

Furthermore, Kelly found himself in jail for the second time in two weeks on March 6 after being unable to pay more than US$161,000 in child support fees to his ex-wife, Andrea Lee.

He was freed from jail after an anonymous person paid his child support bills on Saturday morning.

Before that, Kelly turned himself in after hearing of the sexual abuse charges laid against him in February. A $1-million bond was set, and the singer was required to pay only 10 per cent in order to be set free.

Kelly pleaded not guilty, and the judge ordered him to have absolutely no contact with any of the alleged victims or any minors. He posted bail and was released from jail two nights later.

The singer has faced numerous sexual assault allegations since 1994, when he reportedly married the late R&B singer Aaliyah — something that Kelly denied even after having the marriage annulled. Aaliyah was only 15 years old at the time. He was 27.

Kelly has denied all sexual abuse allegations levelled against him.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact premieres this Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

