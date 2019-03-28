Formerly anonymous R. Kelly accuser comes forward in new interview

NOTE: This article contains graphic, sexual language that some readers may find offensive and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A woman is publicly accusing R&B singer R. Kelly of sexually abusing her in 2003 while she worked as his hairdresser.

Lanita Carter says in an interview aired Thursday on CBS This Morning that on Feb. 18, 2003, Kelly tried to force her to perform oral sex on him and spit on her.

CBS says Carter is the woman identified as “L.C.” in the February indictments against Kelly. He’s charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting three girls and one woman in cases dating back decades.

READ MORE: R. Kelly asks judge for permission to perform in Dubai to raise money for legal fees

Carter sat down with Jericka Duncan to explain why she wanted to reveal her identity after being anonymous.

“This is a release,” she said. “I’ve been carrying this since 2003. I have had to sit on a public bus and watch public conversation: ‘Did you hear about what they did with R. Kelly? They need to leave that man alone.’ And I can’t stand up for myself.”

WATCH BELOW: R. Kelly leaves jail after posting bail

“Today I say no more,” she continued. “You can talk about me. You can not like what I’m saying about your favourite singer, but this is my life… This is my truth. This is what I have. If I die tomorrow, I know that I told the truth. I know that I want to be the best person I could be. I know that I want to help people. If it’s anybody that [wants] to speak [their] truth, it’s hard when it’s a celebrity.

“It’s not easy. It’s not easy if it wasn’t a celebrity. It makes it 10 times worse.”

READ MORE: Gayle King talks keeping composure during R. Kelly interview on ‘Colbert’

She also described her alleged assault.

“February 18, 2003. I got a phone call to come down and do his hair,” she said, saying R. Kelly forced her to perform oral sex. “When he came to the room and he asked me for a head massage, I told him I didn’t do massages. I laughed it off, and I didn’t know he was for real.”

Carter said she did not consent to the sexual encounter.

“I said no, and he just started [spitting],” she continued, claiming that the singer spat on her six times. “He didn’t open the door right away [once someone knocked]. He said, ‘Fix your face, fix your m*********ing face.’ I knew that would be my last day there.

WATCH BELOW: Father of one of R Kelly’s girlfriends claims she’s been brainwashed

“And I get to the bathroom, and I grabbed a wall, and it was a rose-coloured towel… I wiped my face… I’m not dressed no type of way. I look at myself in the mirror — like, I’m not a beauty queen. I didn’t perceive myself to be nothing more than just his hair braider.”

She said she called the police “the day” the alleged assault happened but claims Chicago investigators declined to press any charges at the time.

“They asked for my clothing and I gave them my favourite Tommy Hilfiger shirt. And that’s what I found DNA evidence…semen.”

READ MORE: Man produces tape he says appears to show R. Kelly abusing young girls, but lawyer isn’t certain

Ten months after the alleged incident, Carter says she signed a $650,000 settlement agreeing not to go public with the details of the incident.

In 2009, R. Kelly released a song about having sex with a woman who braids his hair.

“Zig-zag braids, got em looking like spaghettay,” the lyrics said.

WATCH BELOW: R. Kelly says he’s being ‘assassinated’ in explosive new interview

“That was one of the hair styles that I was known for doing, that I never did on him,” Carter said. “We were on the L-shaped couch when the incident happened.”

The song led to another confidential settlement for Carter in which she received $100,000.

Kelly denied any wrongful conduct but he agreed to never perform the song or include it on an album.

Carter says she was 24 at the time. Her allegations generally match those in the grand jury indictments and outlined by the Cook County state’s attorney.

READ MORE: R. Kelly freed from jail after anonymous person pays his $161K child support bill

“I finally realized, I don’t want to be this victim. I don’t want to be a part of this,” she said.

Kelly’s lawyer, meanwhile, has strongly denied the allegations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— With files from the Associated Press